Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 291,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,747. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

