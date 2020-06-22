American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $265.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in American Tower by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in American Tower by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

