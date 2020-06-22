American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Get American Software alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.