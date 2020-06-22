American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,621,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after buying an additional 2,034,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $41,839,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 861,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

