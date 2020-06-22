American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 147,610,000 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

