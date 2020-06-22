Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $90,904,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

