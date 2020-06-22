Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $198.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

