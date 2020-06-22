Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 29,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

