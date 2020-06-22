Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.