Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 729,869 Shares

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 729,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $17,976,673.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,925,982.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $11,840,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $7,006,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $9,885,734.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $565,760.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

