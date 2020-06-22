Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Altice N.V/EQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice N.V/EQ from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ALLVF opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Altice N.V/EQ has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

