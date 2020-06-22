Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Altagas to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altagas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Altagas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Altagas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.