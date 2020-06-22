Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $22.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,446.67. 660,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,400.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,348.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

