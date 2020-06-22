Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $100,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.