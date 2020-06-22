Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLT. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

