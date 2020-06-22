Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
