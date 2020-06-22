Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.00. Allakos has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $152,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

