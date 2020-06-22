Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 991,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 168,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $918.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

