Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 673,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

