Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 11,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alcoa stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

