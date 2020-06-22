Albertsons Companies Plans $1.3 Billion IPO for June 26th (ACI)

Albertsons Companies (ACI) expects to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 65,800,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Albertsons Companies generated $62.5 billion in revenue and $466.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $9.1 billion.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer, RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities, Ramirez, Stern and Tigress Financial Partners were co-managers.

Albertsons Companies provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are one of the largest food retailers in the United States, with 2,252 stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia. We operate 20 iconic banners with on average 85 years of operating history, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market. United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen, with approximately 270,000 talented and dedicated employees who serve on average more than 33 million customers each week. Our stores operate in First-and-Main retail locations and have leading market share within attractive and growing geographies. We hold a #1 or #2 position by market share in 66% of the 121 metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) in which we operate. “.

Albertsons Companies was founded in 1935 and has 270000 employees. The company is located at 250 Parkcenter Blvd., Boise, ID 83706, US and can be reached via phone at (208) 395-6200 or on the web at http://www.albertsonscompanies.com.

