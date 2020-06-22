Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALB stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,365,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.