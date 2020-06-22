AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 13745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock worth $268,652,579 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.