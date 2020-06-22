AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of AGFS opened at $3.27 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.