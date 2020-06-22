AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGFS opened at $3.27 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

