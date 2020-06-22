Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $98,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

NYSE AEM opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

