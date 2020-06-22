AGEAS/S’s (AGESY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGESY. ValuEngine cut shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. AGEAS/S has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. AGEAS/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.