Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Affimed has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.96.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

