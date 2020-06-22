Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.