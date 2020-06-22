Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Short Interest Update

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 913,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegion by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aegion by 1,535.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

