Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $28.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,802,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Caterpillar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $125.33. 721,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

