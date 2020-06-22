Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,429,155 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,429,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $294,639,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 7.10% of Amazon.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $14.25 on Monday, hitting $2,689.27. 1,184,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,970. The firm has a market cap of $1,334.24 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,450.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,077.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

