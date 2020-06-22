Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.04. 129,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

