Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $33.37 Million in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 842,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Southern by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 311,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.70. 119,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,866. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

