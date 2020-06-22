Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $27.60 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

