Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $26.91 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,122,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,301. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,448 shares of company stock worth $81,338,430 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

