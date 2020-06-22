Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $25.47 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,469,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 790,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.