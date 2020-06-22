Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,627,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $42,595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.00 on Monday, hitting $460.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,065. The stock has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,764 shares of company stock worth $55,223,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

