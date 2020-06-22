Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $107,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $144.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

