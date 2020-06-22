ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,823 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ADT were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.99 on Monday. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

