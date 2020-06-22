Adelaide Brighton’s (BKIMF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Adelaide Brighton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18. Adelaide Brighton has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, Línea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.