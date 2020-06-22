Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

