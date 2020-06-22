Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $88,680.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

