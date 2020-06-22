Acumen Capital Lowers Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Hold

Acumen Capital lowered shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALYA. Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE ALYA opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

