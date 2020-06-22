Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.62 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

