Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

