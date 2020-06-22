AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 598,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.18 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

