952,149 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 952,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,642,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,601. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

