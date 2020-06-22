906 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $795.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $759.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at $36,055,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

