900 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,995. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

