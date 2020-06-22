8,661 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $87.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

